NWA star Colby Corino recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the indie promotion Deadlock Pro, and how it compares to the golden era of PWG. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Deadlock Pro one of the craziest environments he has ever wrestled in:

“Deadlock is such a crazy environment to wrestle in. I cut a promo after my match with I think Anthony Henry, and I told the crowd that in Deadlock Pro, you see the most authentic version of Colby Corino that you get in professional wrestling. I have, I don’t even want to say the most freedom there because I get similar amounts of freedom everywhere.”

Compares Deadlock Pro to PWG back in 2015:

“But the crowd is real special there. It feels like that PWG-era crowd from 2015-2016 where it’s like just being in that building and being in front of that crowd elevates the matches tenfold. I love working there.”