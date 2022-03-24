Colby Corino made an appearance on ‎Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Why he wanted to come to the NWA:

“As soon as I heard NWA, I was like, I’m there. I know I’ve always wanted to win an NWA title. It’s just one of those things that’s like, there’s so much history and tradition with it. If you want to be a pro wrestler, you want to win an NWA World title.”

Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor:

“I’m happy because I feel like there’s so much doubt with Ring of Honor once they announced that they were taking a little hiatus. I feel like everyone was a little worried that they would lose that outlet that’s been around for so long. It’s my stomping grounds. It’s the wrestling that I watched when I was growing up. I wasn’t watching the TV wrestling. After the Attitude Era, I literally did not watch any TV wrestling. All my wrestling watching came from watching the independents or stuff from Japan. So Ring of Honor holds a very sentimental place in my heart just to be able to see it purchased. It seems like Tony Khan’s going to keep it going, and I’m very happy about that. I’m happy to see another place keep going.”

