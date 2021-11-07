UFC superstar Colby Covington spoke with the MMA press shortly after his loss to Kamaru Usman in the main event of last night’s UFC 268 pay per view, where Covington gave his thoughts about American Top Team, who he used to train with, making appearances for AEW.

“I don’t pay any attention to what those losers do. I’m focused on putting on the biggest and best fights in the world.”

Covington later added that he would be interested in appearance for WWE one day, but has not interest in AEW.

“You might see me in WWE one day, but I don’t think you’re going to see me in a second-tier promotion, like AEW.”

