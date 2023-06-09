As seen in the tweet below, Impact Wrestling has revealed the cold open for tonight’s Against All Odds pay-per-view.

Have I given my all? Have I reached my potential? Did I finish what I started? These are the questions seeking answers. Finish your story because time is not your friend. #AgainstAllOdds is TONIGHT LIVE at 8/7c on IMPACT Plus! Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/tH1h62iZOi pic.twitter.com/UE6AZ28nxP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 9, 2023

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view will air tonight from the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. The Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET, for free via YouTube, FITE and Impact Plus. The main card will begin at 8pm via Impact Plus, FITE and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the final card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Hands (John Skyler, Jason Hotch) vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Dog Collar Match

Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

Ohio Street Fight

OVE (Sami Callihan, Madman Fulton, Jake Crist) vs. The Design (Deaner, Angels, Kon)

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.

Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown To Against All Odds: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Against All Odds Match

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King vs. Nevaeh

