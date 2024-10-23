Cole Custer had a good time at his appearance at WWE NXT on The CW Network this week.

Following the October 22 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night show, which emanated from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion spoke about his appearance on the program.

“Man, it’s been awesome,” he said in a post-show digital exclusive interview backstage at the CWC. “Getting to know Hank and Tank and everything involved here, I mean, those guys are so incredible, how they’re flying around the ring.”

Custer continued, “Learning everything today was just absolutely insane. So it was awesome to have this collaboration and get to see them on the hood this weekend.”

Additionally, Custer commented on dancing with Lola Vice on the show, and how WWE NXT Superstars will be featured on the hood of his NASCAR vehicle this weekend.

“Yeah, we race in Homestead, Miami, this weekend, and we have NXT on the car, got Trick Williams on the hood, so it’s really cool,” he said. “Really cool collaboration with CW and NXT, and just really, I’m looking forward to coming back because this has been an unreal experience.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)