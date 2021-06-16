AEW star Colt Cabana recently appeared on the Talk’N’Shop podcast with host Rocky Romero, who admitted to ribbing Cabana during their time together in NJPW. Hear the story below.

How Colt used to stock up on tape during the NJPW tours:

“I had done one or two tours for New Japan, me and Yano were doing great, things were working. Obviously, I’m taking a roll here or there, of course, we all do it. It got to the point where I had this big clump in the bottom of my bag and I showed Juice [Robinson], and I shouldn’t have shown Juice. I’m home on a tour and I got a text like, ‘They know you took the tape and they’re not happy about it.’ I’m asking myself, did I fuck my whole New Japan career up over free tape? I thought I screwed up my whole career. I was panicking. ‘I’m so stupid, I’m so stupid.’”

Romero says they texted Colt that to rib him:

“It was a rib. Juice told me, ‘I was hanging out with Cabana and he showed me his bag. He had like 17 rolls [of tape]. Wouldn’t be hilarious if we send him a text about it?’ [I sent the text], ‘They know about the tape and they are hot about it.’”

Colt admits to being super nervous:

“I’m glad it was good for you, I sweating bullets. I was like, ‘I’ll pay you back!’”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)