Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured Chris Jericho defending the Ring of Honor world Championship in an open challenge to any former talent who held ROH gold. This challenge would be answered by Colt Cabana, making his first television appearance in over a year, as well as his first Dynamite since the events that transpired at the ALL OUT media scrum with CM Punk.

The fans gave Cabana a huge ovation, which rallied the Chicago native against The Ocho. However, his newfound aggression was not enough to get past Jericho, who picked up the win after hitting the codebreaker.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@ColtCabana is taking it to the #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho in this World Title match LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/alPRTRC170 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

The #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho gets it done and scores the victory after one heck of a battle tonight on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/J7F2hVytnS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.