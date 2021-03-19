AEW star Colt Cabana recently spoke to Robbie Fox from My Mom’s Basement about his job as a coach for the promotion (as well as in-ring competitor), and how much he enjoys working side-by-side with pro-wrestling legend, Jerry Lynn. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How on top of his in-ring duties he’s also a coach at AEW:

Well, what it is for me, I don’t know if you know, I’m both a coach and a wrestler for AEW. He [Jerry Lynn] hasn’t been my coach many times but we’ll sit back and we’ll kind of gives notes together as coaches and something that was very cool, Jerry Lynn, 30 years in the industry, he was watching me give notes to the wrestlers. So I did a match, they all come back and I was like, ‘Hey, I’d like to see this and I’d like to see that’ and he took me back and I was like, ‘Oh Jerry, you have anything to add?’ He’s like, ‘No, just listening’ and then once the wrestlers left, he was like, ‘Ah, I didn’t even think about that. That was a great note’ and I was like, ‘Really?’ He was like, ‘Yeah. I just like to hear from everyone. I’m always learning.

How much he enjoys working around fellow producer/legend Jerry Lynn:

I wouldn’t have thought of to do that in that situation’ and so, to hear a guy like Jerry Lynn be able to step back and say, ‘I’m still learning’ at 30, 35 years in wrestling or whatever is pretty cool and I think it’s great that we have coaches like that-that are chill, and I’ve had wrestlers afterwards come up to me and just be like, ‘That was such a — I wasn’t scared to come back and get notes from you or get critique’ because I’ve been in that situation. I’m not looking to yell at anybody, I just want to nurture and make sure everyone becomes the best wrestler that they can be and Jerry Lynn is very much like that and so I love working around Jerry and it’s always a pleasure.

