Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Wintrust Arena in Chicago featured a singles-matchup between hometown hero Colt Cabana and top superstar Bryan Danielson, a match the American Dragon would win after locking in the LaBell Lock.

During the bout Danielson hit Cabana so hard his tooth would pop out, something he brought attention to in his post-match promo. He stated, “When I debuted in Chicago, I got a much different reaction than this…and I wonder, is it me or is it you? Because I have one word to describe that, and that’s fickle. I am not fickle. I came out here and I said I was going to kick Colt Cabana’s head in. And not only did I kick his head in, but I also kicked his teeth out.”

Check it out below.