AEW star Colt Cabana was the latest guest on the Into The Danger Zone podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his contributions to the promotion as a producer, something he hopes to improve upon down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he does some producing in AEW:

Obviously, professionally, I want to be the best I can be in AEW. I do some producing too. As I get older, there are people like Arn Anderson, who is known as this legendary producer. Something like an agent for the wrestlers. It can be a whole new aspect of my career.

How he hopes to become a world champion producer:

How do I become the best…’ maybe I’m not known as the world champion, but maybe I’m known as the world champion producer, which would only be appreciated by the wrestlers.

