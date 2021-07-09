Colt Cabana stated during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Live that the majority of the locker room is always talking about how great Hangman Adam Page is.

Cabana thinks Page is the future of wrestling. This comes at a time where it seems AEW is building towards Page challenging World Champion Kenny Omega for the strap at All Out.

“As for me, I kind of got to be the dad [during AEW’s Jacksonville run] and I think that’s my role as I’m in my early 40s moving on in my wrestling career is I’m almost the dad of pro wrestling, the dad of The Dark Order and I’m happy to give Hangman Page some advice. I think he needs to go and face Kenny Omega. Those are just two of the best and a lot of people talk in the locker room of just how great Hangman is and he is — this isn’t even Dark Order — not Dark Order, Hangman Page is the future of wrestling and hopefully he’s the future champion of AEW and can wave the flag for our company.”

H/T to Post Wrestling