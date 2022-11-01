Colt Cabana recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where Cabana discussed a number of wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on what is happening with ROH, and how he felt about his match against Anthony Henry at Death Before Dishonor 2022. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he felt about his match with Anthony Henry at Death Before Dishonor 2022:

“What’s hard about that, it was such a nice building, but it was literally the first match so people were still kind of filing in. It was exciting to do the match, but by the time I got to watch the pay-per-view, it was a full arena and I was like, ‘Aw man.’ That shouldn’t be my first memory, disappointment, because it was such a good match, Anthony is such a good wrestler, and I think he’s such a big star and is going to be a bigger star when ROH starts zooming up.”

On future ROH plans:

“I know they announced [Final Battle] and I know Tony (Khan) said he wants to get a weekly show going. I only know what’s been announced.”

(H/T and transcribed Fightful)