Colt Cabana provides an update on his AEW status.

Cabana spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he confirmed that he is still on the AEW roster and is working backstage as a producer.

I’m contracted with AEW as a producer and wrestler so, it’s unbelievable for me that that’s a reality right now at my age. I love it.

Cabana debuted for AEW back at Revolution 2020. He last wrestled on AEW television in November 2022 where he lost to Chris Jericho. He unsuccessfully challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on the April 20th edition of ROH TV on HonorClub.

