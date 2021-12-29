AEW star Colt Cabana was the latest guest on the Into The Danger Zone with Chris Denker program to discuss a wide range of topics, including how Cabana just booked a big movie role, and how he hopes to shine a light on the younger members of the Dark Order faction so they can be top future talents for the promotion. Highlights are below.

Says he just booked a big acting role:

I do some acting on the side too. I’m actually — eventually, I will — I booked myself a big role and I’m very excited about it but that will come out. I can’t talk about it, I know. I don’t think I can talk about it.

How he hopes the young members of the Dark Order become future stars for AEW:

So I think that’s part of the fun thing too is when me and Stu [Grayson] and [Evil] Uno are kind of finishing up with our careers, we hope that 5 [Alan Angels] and 10 [Preston Vance], you know, will be at a point where they’ll be big enough stars and they’ll have enough and hopefully, us, as some of the veterans of Dark Order will have given them enough confidence and advice and allowed themselves to be themselves enough and they feel comfortable in it that they’ll be able to become huge stars with AEW.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)