AEW star Colt Cabana took to Twitter yesterday to hype up his appearance on NBC’s Young Rock, where the Dark Order member portrayed the legendary Brooklyn Brawler character from the early 90s. Cabana writes, “I’ll be playing The Brooklyn Brawler on tonite’s episode of The Young Rock on NBC Join me after on http://Twitch.tv/ColtCabana and for a fun q&a.”

During a Q&A on his Twitch stream after the episode aired Cabana says it took them six days to film.

“For those of you wondering why I was gone for seven weeks, that’s what I was doing for seven weeks while in Australia. I was out playing the Brooklyn Brawler.”

He later adds that the actual Brawler, who Cabana is friendly with, reached out to him and praised his performance.

“I didn’t tell Brooklyn Brawler, I wanted it to be a surprise, that was my plan all along. He didn’t find out until tonight and then he sent me a text that says, ‘Thank you, you did a great job.'”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)