All Elite Wrestling’s Colt Cabana made an appearance on Captain’s Corner to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he commented on Ring of Honor co-founder and former booker Gabe Sapolsky, who returned to WWE in a backstage role in September, as he wrestled for ROH during Sapolsky’s tenure as booker.

“He’s one of my favorites. Gabe let us do whatever we wanted to do. It was very collaborative, and I thought Gabe was a great promoter and booker and was really helpful. We were all growing together. It was all like-minded people, kind of the same age at the same time, making things happen, so it was a special part of my career. I loved it so much.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc