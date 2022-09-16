ROH star and former Dark Order member Colt Cabana has been the subject of much conversation over the last few weeks, mostly due to the comments made by CM Punk at the now infamous ALL OUT media scrum where the Second City Saint blasted Cabana about the fallout they had as friends and the lawsuits that were made against one another.

One of the biggest jabs Punks made was that he paid for Cabana’s life for years, even using the phrase, “The two people who have made the most money off the name CM Punk is Vince McMahon and Scott Colton (Cabana’s shoot name).” Later during his rant Punk accused Cabana of sharing a bank account with his mother.

Well Cabana has responded to the bank account jab on the latest edition of his Twitch stream. On it he says his brother, who is a frequent director on the hit FOX animated series Family Guy, also shares an account with his mother.

That’s a fun little tid-bit. My brother is the director of family guy, you can look up his name, he also shares a bank account with my mother

Later Cabana addresses the tweet he made about wanting an AEW action figure. He confirms that he was supposed to get one but plans fell through.