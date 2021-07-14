AEW star and pro-wrestling legend Colt Cabana recently spoke with Fightful about his involvement with the Dark Order, and how his original storyline pitch was set to end with him having a high-stakes matchup with the late Brodie Lee. Hear Cabana’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he came to Brodie with a storyline idea after his title loss to Jon Moxley:

Obviously, there’s a lot of sad things. I don’t know how much necessarily I like to talk about this stuff, but I went to Brodie with a pitch. It was after he had wrestled Moxley for the championship. It was like they built him up and then there was nothing for him to do and it’s kind of like a cool-down period. Because you knew Brodie would be in the upper echelon. But, that’s always a hard spot for, like, King Kong Bundy after WrestleMania 2, right? We built him up, but he’s gotta go down for a little bit before he goes up.

Says the endgame was to have a match with Brodie which never happened:

So, I wanted to be that in between guy for him. Give him a big win to then re-boost him into the picture because I knew there would be a little bit of a while to stall. I came to him and I said, ‘Would you mind me pitching this?’ He was like, ‘No, I love it.’ I wrote up a big manuscript of each week by week by week. Slowly, but surely it was starting. Then it started moving left and right because Cody and the TNT title started entering the picture. So, it started changing a little bit, but the end was always to get to this big match with me and Brodie. Obviously it never happened.

On remaining in the Dark Order and missing Brodie:

Sometimes I see stuff online being like, ‘Why is Colt being in the Dark Order?’ It’s the most real-life shit that there is. I was stuck in this matrix of will I or won’t I? Brodie has left us. It couldn’t get more real as to why I’m in the Dark Order. So, that’s kind of what we were doing. I can’t speak enough of how sad that we lost Brodie.

