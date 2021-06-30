AEW star Colt Cabana recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed how he got out of his non-compete clause when he was originally fired by WWE in February 2009. Cabana noted that when he was fired, he was supposed to clear everything with Ty Bailey, who worked as WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Relations from January 2006-December 2010 and then as WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development from December 2010-2013.

However, Bailey’s contact with Cabana was few & far between. When Cabana ended up filling Bailey’s inbox up with requests for approval on indie dates, WWE instead opted to buy Cabana out of his 90-day contract as to just not deal with the hassle.

Cabana ended up getting paid a lump sum for the full 90 days, not a lesser amount.

As we’ve noted, some of the recently released WWE talents have been trying to get out of their non-compete clauses.

