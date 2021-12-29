AEW star Colt Cabana was a recent guest on the Into The Danger Zone podcast to discuss a number of different pro-wrestling related topics, which included the Chicago native revealing his original booking for joining the Dark Order faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the original angle was for him to have a match with Brodie Lee:

It’s hard. At first, I stood back a little bit, because I guess I was the only successful Brodie inductee, no I am going to say that wrong. Dark Order was Stu and Uno and then they started getting people, but they didn’t get anyone for a while until I kind of came in. And I wasn’t even supposed to be. It was supposed to lead to me and Brodie having a match, and it was what it was.

Says it means a lot to him now that he gets to be apart of the group:

So, some people will be like, ‘I don’t get Colt in The Dark Order.’ I have so much pride like I got stuck inside of this bubble. We lost Brodie and I am there now. I feel like I was in a vortex and it’s just wild. It means so much to me that I’m in the vortex and I am part of the team.

