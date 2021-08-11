AEW star Colt Cabana recently spoke to WTRF7 in Pittsburgh to hype up this Friday’s premiere episode of Rampage and discuss a wide range of topics including how the new program presents more opportunity for talent to appear on television and how AEW doesn’t treat its fan-base like dummies. Highlights are below.

Says AEW doesn’t treat its fans as dummies:

Essentially, AEW is the new hybrid of professional wrestling. It’s the underground scene and the counter-culture that is now being displayed on global television. For so long, a lot of people thought that whatever was televised wrestling, is what wrestling is. A lot of the people in AEW, including the founders, are people who believe wrestling can be different, should be different, and is different. It’s a different product filled with fast-paced, high-energy, not slapping you in your face professional wrestling. We really don’t treat our audience like dummies and we’ve very proud of that. We give it to you at face value and we love presenting something that you would want to see. I always say that I want to be the wrestler that I want to see and I believe AEW is the wrestling promotion that wrestlers want to watch.

Talks the opportunities that Rampage will give its talent: