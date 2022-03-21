AEW star Colt Cabana recently joined the Going Broadway Podcast to discuss the formation of the promotion, which Cabana reveals he knew about early on due to his relationship with company EVPs and top talents, the Young Bucks. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was one of the first to know about AEW because of his relationship with the Young Bucks:

“When this all started, besides the EVPs, I was the next one to know. I have a very close relationship with the Young Bucks. If you read this book, you’ll see how they were inspired by a lot of the moves that I made. And I would say, luckily enough, I wasn’t a meanie to them. I was gonna swear. But of course, that’s not in my nature. So they became what they became and we’ve always had a very tight relationship.”

How he was with ROH and was about to start with NJPW when he got signed by AEW:

“So the Young Bucks for sure just kind of have everything worked and we were waiting for the right time. I was with Ring of Honor. I was about to start with New Japan and tagging full time with Toru Yano, and you know, this opportunity kind of all hit at the same time and I made that decision and the pandemic happened.”

How Tony Khan brought him early, which worked out since the COVID-19 outbreak occurred shortly afterwards:

“I signed in February of 2020. I had a ticket to New Japan and I was going to start after that New Japan tour. And you know, luckily, I wasn’t supposed to start at Revolution. I was supposed to start in April of 2020. But you know Tony’s just like ‘well, let’s start you now,’ which is the coolest. So yeah, I was able to work full time while the pandemic happened, and had I not, had I made the decision to stay with New Japan, I would have been sat at home essentially.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)