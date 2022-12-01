AEW star Colt Cabana recently spoke with PWTCast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Cabana sharing a funny story of how the Icon Sting didn’t remember him even after they chatted for two hours. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Shares story of Brian Myers admitting to a fan that he didn’t remember who they were:

I did The Big Event with Brian Myers. A guy came up to him and goes, ‘Do you know who I am?’ Brian just goes, ‘Nope.’ I looked at him and laughed so hard. ‘Oh my God, did you just say nope?’ ‘Yup. I’m over it. I can’t play these games with people.’ I would have been like, ‘Oh yeah.’ ‘Nope, I don’t do it. I don’t remember you, I don’t remember you.

Recalls Sting not remembering who he was, and him doing the same thing:

I did it to Sting. Me and Sting had an hour and a half conversation at an airport on a layover together, I thought we became best friends. Then he signed with AEW, I was like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ ‘Uhh.’ ‘I was in the airport, we talked for like two hours.’ ‘Was it about God?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry,’ then I just walked away. ‘No, hi, I’m Colt.’ To me, it’s like, ‘how could you not remember that?’ Then, of course, I put myself in his shoes and I get it. It was only a couple of months.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)