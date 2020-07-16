Colt Cabana Says He Took A 50% Pay Decrease When Signing With WWE, Talks Origin Of His WWE Moniker

Wrestling star Colt Cabana was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his short time in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Reveals he took a 50% pay decrease to wrestle for WWE:
I actually took a 50% pay decrease to wrestle for the WWE when I signed my contract, but I said to myself this is an investment in my future. There’s only so much you can make on the independent scene. Yes, I’m taking a 50% decrease, but the possibilities to be a millionaire are there. So that’s the gamble I’m willing to take.
The origin of his WWE name Scotty Goldman:
I’ve got a couple stories about where ‘Goldman’ came from. I heard Vince [McMahon] was like, ‘is he really Jewish?’ They’re like, ‘yeah, I guess.’ Alright Goldman, and I don’t know why ‘Scotty.’ I mean I know why Scotty, but I don’t know why that was the name, and ‘Scotty Goldman’ appeared losing his debut match to Brian Kendrick in under two minutes as a platform for Brian Kendrick to move into a match against Triple H. That was the spot I was given. Maybe other people will succeed in that manner. Who knows? The next match it was me and Kung Fu Naki vs. Kozlov in a handicap match, and again, that was the spot I was given. I was happy to do it, but in my head, that’s not how you debut wrestlers or ones that you think highly of. I kind of think how I was thought of.
Full interview is here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
