On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.

Says the AEW ALL OUT events had nothing to do with his podcast taking a break:

I didn’t delay it because the company that I worked for told me not to talk about anything, or what I could or could not do.

Talks decision to start the podcast all those years ago:

I like to put out shows occasionally spotlighting my friends or people that I find super interesting. And from the beginning, I was so open – maybe even to a fault – about dealing with losing my dream job of the WWE, or fighting to be an independent wrestler, or how to make money in wrestling, or how to survive a lot of things.

