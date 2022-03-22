AEW star Colt Cabana recently joined the Going Broadway Podcast to discuss joining the Dark Order, how he was originally going to feud with Brodie Lee, and how the group constantly remembers their fallen leader. Highlights are below.

Says he was going to feud with Brodie Lee but after his passing remained a part of the Dark Order:

“The thing I’m the most grateful for AEW is that I was able to spend that time with Brodie. You know, if I did not sign with AEW, I would not have spent any time with Brodie. Luckily I was able to be there with him and then involved with him, involved in an angle and then his passing literally made me stay with a group that had now become my best friends in the industry and people that I love.The angle was supposed to, obviously, me and Brodie were going to wrestle, and then I was gonna go my other ways and he would lead the Dark Order, but circumstances has it that I’m stuck in the vortex of the Dark Order.

How they still love and honor Brodie to this day:

“And of course, we bond so much over that. We still talk about Brodie. We always joke about Brodie. His child is there for us. Like that’s the best, to just remind us of him, to bring up the memories, to talk about him, and their presence backstage is so needed. The two kids and Amanda, and I love the idea of AEW for that. They’re so welcomed and his legacy will live forever. I mean, I’ve talked about that with some people in the locker room. It’s just that like, wrestling nowadays it’s just ‘onto the next thing. Onto the next thing.” We’re all like ‘you know if we pass, fine.’ But a week later, two weeks later it’s like ‘let’s move on.’ And that does happen in wrestling. It’s just the reality of it. So luckily we have these reminders of Brodie around to always keep them in mind and always keep them around.”

