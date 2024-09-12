Three matches were held prior to the live AEW Dynamite show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Prior to the show, fans saw a familiar face, as the controversial AEW figure Colt Cabana made his in-ring return in a losing effort against Satnam Singh.

Also held prior to the 9/11 Dynamite in Lexington was Nyla Rose pinning Alexis Littlefoot with a sit-down powerbomb, and Serpentico pinning Anthony Grillo.

Matt Menard was doing commentary over the matches, and video graphics on the entrance screens pushed the 10/12 WrestleDream PPV.

