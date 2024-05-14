WWE fans may have hit the gold mine.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts announced during an investor conference today that a bundle featuring Netflix, Peacock, and Apple+ will be offered to Comcast customers in the near future. An exact date was not given, but Roberts did state that it will be a ‘vastly reduced price.’

It was also previously announced that Disney+, MAX, and Hulu were going to be available to customers in a streaming bundle.

Peacock is the home of the WWE Network, where fans can revisit the large WWE library and watch all of the new WWE Premium Live Events. Meanwhile, Netflix will be the home of the company’s flagship program Raw, beginning in 2025.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.