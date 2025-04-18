WWE and Comcast issued the following today:

COMCAST’S XFINITY TO BRAND WRESTLEMANIA® 41 SET IN LAS VEGAS

Comcast’s Home Internet Brand Xfinity Named Official Home WiFi Partner of WWE® as Part of Expanded Partnership Renewal

Done+Dusted to Design Iconic WrestleMania Set

April 18, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Comcast (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership in which Xfinity will become the Official Home WiFi Partner of WWE and the first partner to ever appear on the WrestleMania set. The WrestleMania 41 set will be designed in collaboration with leading live events producer Done+Dusted, part of Pantheon Media Group.

“Comcast has long been an outstanding partner who grasps the power and reach of the WWE audience,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO. “Xfinity is an industry leader and we are thrilled to collaborate on new and innovative integrations, beginning with the iconic WrestleMania set in Las Vegas.”

“WWE delivers entertainment unlike any other sports franchise, and the best way to watch it if you can’t experience it live in the arena is with the unparalleled WiFi experience that only Xfinity can offer,” said Kristy Kozlowski, Senior Vice President of Media Strategy and Planning at Comcast. “These are some of the most passionate fans in the world and WrestleMania is the biggest night on the calendar. What better way to introduce them to our booming WiFi than center stage of wrestling’s main event.”

As the new Official Home WiFi Partner of WWE, Xfinity will receive unprecedented exposure and integration within key WWE assets during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, highlighted by never-before-seen, exclusive branding on the iconic WrestleMania set. This first-time integration on the towering set will bring Xfinity branding to life with LED signage visible throughout both nights of WrestleMania for the tens of thousands in attendance and millions watching at home. Further, Xfinity will receive a broadcast integration within WrestleMania 41 and serve as the official presenting partner of NXT Stand & Deliver®, which takes place Saturday, April 19.

WWE opened the curtain on The Grandest Stage of Them All today with an epic set reveal on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Since watching The Undertaker in my bedroom as a boy, I have been obsessed with all things WWE. Now, getting the chance to collaborate with the team at WWE is quite simply, a childhood dream come true,” said Guy Carrington, Executive Creative Director and Partner, Done+Dusted. “We wanted to create something that leaned into the tradition of Vegas while maintaining the dynamic energy and boldness of the brand.”

For those attending WrestleMania 41 in person, Xfinity is hosting “Unlock the Boom” at The Extra Bar to celebrate the fans and the best Wi-Fi experience that is A Bar Above the Rest. Fans can get the full WWE experience, recording their signature Booming Superstar persona through an LED tunnel with hype music, video and lighting. From there they can test their strength with an arm-wrestling machine, enjoy complimentary soda and water, and charge their devices to make sure they stay connected throughout the five-day festivities.

Additionally, Xfinity will receive key brand placement within other WWE Premium Live Events, including ring mat branding at SummerSlam® 2025 and Survivor Series® 2025, official presenter designation of Survivor Series 2025, custom social and digital content, and more. Fans can stream WWE’s Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania 41, Royal Rumble®, and SummerSlam, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S.

Xfinity Internet is redefining connectivity through its best-in-class WiFi. Today, the average Comcast customer has more than 30 connected devices in their home, with more than one billion total devices connecting to its network each year. Xfinity offers the most powerful gateways to ensure the best connection, whether you’re streaming live sports, working from home, or gaming with friends.

