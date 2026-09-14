Comedian Brad Williams has reflected on his experience appearing as one of Danhausen’s Minihausens at WWE SummerSlam.

Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole match at the event, receiving some assistance from a group of Minihausens that included Williams.

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast (full episode below), Williams revealed that the opportunity came together just days before SummerSlam.

“I got a call from WWE on Thursday. SummerSlam started on Saturday. They’re like, ‘Do you want to be a Minihausen?’ ‘Yes. How do I do this?’ ‘You have a plane ticket in your email. Hop on tomorrow.’”

Williams said his wife was understanding about the last-minute opportunity, allowing him to head to Minneapolis and fully embrace the Minihausen role.

“Thankfully, my wife is a very patient and lovely woman; she let me go, and I got to go out and really just be a clown because I had makeup on. A few people still knew it was me.”

Williams joked about being recognized despite the makeup.

“There were a few people who saw me and went, ‘Wait, are you Brad Williams?’ ‘How do you know that? When you see any dwarf, you think they’re Brad Williams?’”

The comedian also revealed that he spent his flight to Minneapolis practicing Danhausen’s distinctive voice.

“It was so much fun. I probably creeped out the person who I flew to Minneapolis with because I was practicing Danhausen’s voice the whole flight and talking to myself.”

Williams ultimately described the SummerSlam appearance as an unforgettable experience.

“Overall, it was an amazing experience to see that stuff up close and be part of it,” he said.

Williams had publicly expressed interest in becoming a Minihausen back in July, which eventually led to Seth Rollins inviting him to WWE Raw.