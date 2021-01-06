Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest will open Wednesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil episode on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that Kross vs. Priest will kick off tomorrow’s show. The match will feature commercial-free action.

As noted, Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor will also air with no commercials tomorrow night.

The New Year’s Evil special edition of NXT will air tomorrow night on the USA Network, taking place live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Commercial-free from bell to bell.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Commercial-free from bell to bell.

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation

