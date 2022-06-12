Tag Team Champions La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) put their titles on the line against The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Harry Smith) at NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center that aired on FITE TV.

The match ended when Williams hit a butterfly suplex off the top rope before Smith hit a diving headbutt off the top rope for the pinfall.