Tag Team Champions La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) put their titles on the line against The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Harry Smith) at NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center that aired on FITE TV.
The match ended when Williams hit a butterfly suplex off the top rope before Smith hit a diving headbutt off the top rope for the pinfall.
🔥 La Rebelión 🔥 #AlwayzReady @Bestia666tj #MechaWolf pic.twitter.com/ZJe9JYoY73
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 12, 2022
NEW @nwa Tag Team Champions crowned!!
The Commonwealth Connection have dethroned La Rebelión!@DBSmithjr @DougWilliamsUK #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/kCyY4Bribw
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 12, 2022