The complete spoiler rundown has arrived.

Want to know what is going to happen at the AAA Ola de Calor special event in Edinburg, TX. on August 30, 2026 before the show airs?

Then you’ve come to the right place.

Featured below is the complete internal spoiler rundown for the 8/30 AAA Ola de Calor show in “The Lone Star State”:

Spoiler Rundown: – Superstar Arrivals

– Axiom, Mr Iguana, Noisy Boy and Mascarita Sagrada vs Lince Dorado, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Mini Abismo Negro

– Women’s Reina De Reinas Mystery Gauntlet

– AAA Tag Titles: The War Raiders vs Los Americanos

– El Carnicero vs Chris Carter

– AAA Cruiserweight Number One Contenders Match: Mini Vikingo vs Nathan Frazer vs Jack Cartweel

– AAA Latin American Championship: El Fiscal vs Damian Priest vs La Parka vs El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr

– NXT Heatwave arrivals

– Rey Mysterio/Dominik Mysterio/El Grande Americano segment

– More NXT Heatwave Arrivals

– Perros Del Mal vs Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and Penta More Spoiler Notes – Psycho Clown is to challenge El Carnicero to a street fight at TripleMania

– Omos is to feature in the Mysterios and El Grande Americano segment

– Mr Iguana is to get the win for his team in the eight man opener

– La Catalina is to win the Mystery Gauntlet

– The War Raiders are set to retain

– El Carnicero vs Chris Carter is to end with the ref throwing a match out

– The Cruiserweight Number One Contenders match is to end in a time limit draw, with Fenix declaring he will face all three men at TripleMania

– La Parka is to win the AAA Latin American Championship

– Rey Fenix is to pin Berto in the main event

For those interested, you can check out our complete AAA Ola de Calor Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)