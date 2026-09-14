The complete spoiler rundown for night two of AAA TripleMania 34 has arrived.

Do you want to know what is going to happen, and when, during the 9/13 special event held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico?

Then you’ve come to the right place!

Featured below is the complete spoiler rundown for the 9/13 AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 special event:

Spoiler Rundown – Superstar Arrivals

– Copa Bardahl

– Flammer vs La Catalina

– Psycho Clown vs. El Carnicero

– Dorian Roldan, Dominik Mysterio and Omos backstage segment.

– Rey Fenix vs Nathan Frazer vs Jack Cartwheel vs Mini Vikingo

– War Raiders vs El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr and Galeno

– Dominik Mysterio vs El Grande Americano More Spoilers: – Omos is to win the Copa Bardahl.

– La Catalina is to defeat Flammer.

– El Carnicero is to defeat Psycho Clown.

– Rey Fenix is to win the fatal four way. Perros Del Mal are to attack the cruiserweights post match.

– Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr and Galeno are to win the AAA tag titles.

– Dominik Mysterio vs El Grande Americano is to feature several run ins, but the winner was listed as ‘TBD’ in the internal rundown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 Results 9/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)