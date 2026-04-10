As noted, a title change hands and a big return took place in the matches and segments taped after AEW Dynamite on April 8 for the April 11 episode of AEW Collision.
In addition to the early spoilers that surfaced from the 4/8 Collision taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the rest of the match-results have also been revealed.
Featured below are the complete AEW Collision spoilers for the show airing this Saturday, April 11, 2026, just 24-hours before their highly-anticipated AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view.
AEW COLLISION SPOILERS (Air Date: April 11, 2026)
* AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeats Myron Reed
* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (w/ MVP) defeat Andy Anderson & Mo Jabari
* Casino Gauntlet #2 Spot: Rush defeats Anthony Bowens
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander defeat Ava Lawless & Gigi Rey
* The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter) defeat Marina Shafir & Thekla
* The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeat Don Callis Family (El Clon & Hechicero)
* AEW World Trios Championship: The Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd) defeat JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) & Mistico (c) to win the titles
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.
This Saturday, 4/11!
Don't miss a stacked Saturday Night #AEWCollision 24 hours before #AEWDynasty!
Tune in at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/gPjphEpFUn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026