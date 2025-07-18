All Elite Wrestling returned to the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, July 17 for the taping of the July 19 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision spoilers from “The Windy City.”

The show opened with an in-ring promo from Dustin Rhodes celebrating his TNT Championship win. Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher interrupted the celebration.

The first match for Saturday’s Collision will be Taya Valkyrie, accompanied by MxM and Johnny Collision, taking on Alex Windsor. Windsor picked up the win. After the match, Athena came out.

Timeless Toni Storm came out to the ring on AEW Collision, continuing her pursuit of Athena. She demanded that Athena come down and sign the contract for their match. Storm waited in the ring, but Athena refused to appear.

Ricochet faced AR Fox in singles action o. At one point during the match, Ricochet tried to run off, but Fox chased him down. The Gates of Agony got involved, costing AR Fox the match. Ricochet capitalized on the interference and picked up the win.

Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo. During the match, Bayne delivered a brutal fallaway slam to Melo on the outside of the ring. The match ended with Bayne hitting a running sitdown powerbomb for the three-count victory.

AEW Collision is the $200,000 Four-Way Tag Team Match: Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush). Colten Gunn may have suffered a right knee injury during the middle of the Four-Way Tag Team Match.

Max Caster greeted the Chicago crowd as the 5-Minute Invitational kicked off on AEW Collision. Kyle O’Reilly answered the challenge and ended up scoring the win.

El Toro Blanco RUSH takes on Katsuyori Shibata. In the match, there is a spot with a ton of chopping back and forth. The Beast Mortis came out to assist RUSH, leading to RUSH hitting a dropkick into the corner on Shibata for the three-count victory.

Main event: Bandido, Jetspeed, and Máscara Dorada taking on The Don Callis Family in trios action. The main event ended when Máscara Dorada hit a shooting star press, scoring the win for his team against The Don Callis Family.

After the match, Tony Khan came out and hyped up the remaining four shows of AEW’s Chicago residency.