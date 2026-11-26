AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Collision after the live episode of AEW Dynamite from Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

AEW Trios Championships: Dangerous New Level (Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, & Kofi) (c) def. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, & Hechicero)

Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) def. Anna Ray & Nixi XS

The Death Riders speak backstage, but Mercedes Mone and The Cut attack. They brawl into the ring with Mercedes & The Cut standing tall.

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Ricochet def. Brody King

Jack Perry once again states that he will be world champion

Continental Classic Blue League Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido goes to a 20-minute draw

Don Callis asks Ilja Dragunov to be in the Family. Dragunov declines and rips up the check.

Kasper Brothers (Jacob Kasper & Drew Kasper) def. Atlas Armstrong & Talon Graves

Brawling Birds want to chat with Wrathlander

Athena & Billie Starkz def. Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa

Continental Classic Gold League Match: Tommaso Ciampa def. Nick Wayne

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.