AEW taped this week’s episode of AEW Collision after the live episode of AEW Dynamite from Omaha, Nebraska.
Featured below are complete spoilers.
AEW Trios Championships: Dangerous New Level (Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, & Kofi) (c) def. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, & Hechicero)
Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) def. Anna Ray & Nixi XS
The Death Riders speak backstage, but Mercedes Mone and The Cut attack. They brawl into the ring with Mercedes & The Cut standing tall.
Continental Classic Blue League Match: Ricochet def. Brody King
Jack Perry once again states that he will be world champion
Continental Classic Blue League Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido goes to a 20-minute draw
Don Callis asks Ilja Dragunov to be in the Family. Dragunov declines and rips up the check.
Kasper Brothers (Jacob Kasper & Drew Kasper) def. Atlas Armstrong & Talon Graves
Brawling Birds want to chat with Wrathlander
Athena & Billie Starkz def. Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Tommaso Ciampa def. Nick Wayne
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.