AEW wrapped up a full night of action in “The Music City” and the latest episode of AEW Collision brings several key Continental Classic developments.

This week’s Thanksgiving episode of AEW Collision was taped immediately after AEW Dynamite at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. on Wednesday night, November 26, 2025.

Spoilers are now out for what fans will see tonight.

The episode features a pair of AEW Continental Classic bouts from the Blue and Gold League, officially closing out the first round of tournament action.

In the Blue League, PAC picked up a win over “Speedball” Mike Bailey, while over in the Gold League, Roderick Strong continued his strong run with a win against Konosuke Takeshita.

Featured in non-tournament action was “The Mad King,” as Eddie Kingston secured a victory over The Opps’ own Katsuyori Shibata in what was described as a hard-hitting matchup.

Additional non-tournament action saw a women’s singles showdown, with Tay Melo picking up a win over Thekla in a one-on-one affair.

Looking ahead, the next AEW Continental Classic showdown is set for next Wednesday’s installment of AEW Dynamite, where Death Riders teammates Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated intra-faction clash.

