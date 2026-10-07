All Elite Wrestling has Saturday’s special event “in the can.”
On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, AEW ran the Adidas Arena in Paris, France for their first-ever AEW Grand Slam France special event. The Dynamite portion of AEW Grand Slam: France aired on 10/6 via tape delay on TBS and HBO Max.
That was only part one!
Part two takes place this weekend, as AEW Grand Slam: Collision goes down at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.
Ahead of the world television and streaming premiere of the show later this week, we have obtained the complete quick-match spoiler results of matches taped for the 10/10 special event.
Featured below are complete AEW Grand Slam Collision spoilers for October 10, 2026:
* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay) to retain. Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher attacked the Bucks after the match ahead of next weekend’s WrestleDream title match.
* Nick Wayne defeated Chris Jericho
* Swerve Strickland defeated Carlie Bravo
* AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo defeated Michael Oku to retain. Tommaso Ciampa confronted Andrade afterward, setting up a title match at WrestleDream.
* Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Lee Moriarty to advance to the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream
* AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter), Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron defeated Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) & Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne)
* Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia & Marina Shafir) defeated The Conglomeration (Willow Nightingale, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy)
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.
Championship gold is up for grabs!
The @youngbucks put the #AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line this SATURDAY NIGHT against The Dogs!
Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/iwoASvsPbK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026
"I may not respect @IAmJericho, but I’m man enough to admit that I respect everything that you’ve done."
At #AEWCollision: Grand Slam France @TheNickWayne goes one-on-one with Jericho!
Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/yZFupqZYj9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026
The United Empire’s newest member @SpeedballBailey announces he’ll compete in a qualifying match on #AEWCollision, looking to face his teammate, AEW World Champion @WillOspreay, in Clockwork Carnage at #AEWWrestleDream!
Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/iluRxO24fs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026