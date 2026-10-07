All Elite Wrestling has Saturday’s special event “in the can.”

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, AEW ran the Adidas Arena in Paris, France for their first-ever AEW Grand Slam France special event. The Dynamite portion of AEW Grand Slam: France aired on 10/6 via tape delay on TBS and HBO Max.

That was only part one!

Part two takes place this weekend, as AEW Grand Slam: Collision goes down at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Ahead of the world television and streaming premiere of the show later this week, we have obtained the complete quick-match spoiler results of matches taped for the 10/10 special event.

Featured below are complete AEW Grand Slam Collision spoilers for October 10, 2026:

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated The Dogs (Clark Connors & David Finlay) to retain. Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher attacked the Bucks after the match ahead of next weekend’s WrestleDream title match.

* Nick Wayne defeated Chris Jericho

* Swerve Strickland defeated Carlie Bravo

* AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo defeated Michael Oku to retain. Tommaso Ciampa confronted Andrade afterward, setting up a title match at WrestleDream.

* Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Lee Moriarty to advance to the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter), Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron defeated Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) & Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne)

* Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia & Marina Shafir) defeated The Conglomeration (Willow Nightingale, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.

Championship gold is up for grabs!

The @youngbucks put the #AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line this SATURDAY NIGHT against The Dogs! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/iwoASvsPbK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

"I may not respect @IAmJericho, but I’m man enough to admit that I respect everything that you’ve done." At #AEWCollision: Grand Slam France @TheNickWayne goes one-on-one with Jericho! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/yZFupqZYj9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026