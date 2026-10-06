All Elite Wrestling has tonight’s special event “in the can.”

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, AEW ran the Adidas Arena in Paris, France for their first-ever AEW Grand Slam France special event, which premieres tonight via tape delay at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Ahead of the world television and streaming premiere of the show later this evening, we have obtained the complete quick-match spoiler results of matches taped for the 10/6 special event.

Featured below are complete AEW Grand Slam France spoilers for October 6, 2026:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) def. Kofi to retain the title

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Samoa Joe def. Jack Perry

* Mark Davis & Jake Doyle def. Jon Moxley & Gabe Kidd

* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) def. Kyle Fletcher to retain the title

* AEW Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) def. Queen Aminata to retain the title

* AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) def. Kazuchika Okada to retain the title.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.