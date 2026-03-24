Trish Stratus is making sure WWE fans in “Sin City” for WrestleMania Week this year are getting a dose of “Stratusfaction.”

On Tuesday, a press release was issued with complete details on the Las Vegas Takeover of WrestleMania 42 Week featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

FLANKER KITCHEN + SPORTS BAR AND HALL OF FAMER TRISH STRATUS UNVEIL FULL LINEUP OF WRESTLING WEEK EVENTS, APRIL 13 – 20

LAS VEGAS (March 24, 2026) – As the world’s biggest week in professional wrestling returns to Las Vegas, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar, located at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and just steps away from Allegiant Stadium, has collaborated with Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Trish Stratus for an immersive pop-up fan experience, First Crush, April 13 – 20, sponsored by GHOST Energy and community-focused health services provider, Q Care Plus. With the full calendar of events now unveiled, My First Crush will bring a packed lineup of daily programming, fan meet-and-greets, themed food and beverage specials and more surprise moments. Advanced reservations can be made at www.flankerlv.com/events/flankermania-week/.

Created exclusively by Trish Stratus for the event, the limited-time food and beverage menu will feature a curated lineup of playful, high-energy themed items inspired by her iconic career and will be available April 13 – 20. Speciality dishes include the Chick Kick Wings with a chili glaze; Crush Sliders topped with signature Flanker sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and American cheese; Greek Chick Wrap with grilled chicken, onion, tomato, cucumber, lettuce and tzatziki; GOAT Salad with arugula, goat cheese, shaved fennel, candied almonds and finished with honey lemon vinaigrette; Heartbreaker Flatbread with prosciutto, burrata and hot honey; and more. The themed cocktail lineup includes Stratusfaction, a bright blend of vodka, blood orange and orange juice topped with prosecco; Jazz Me Up, featuring tequila, lime and spiced agave; Mic Drop, a refined espresso martini with vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew and sea salt caramel; Hardcore Country crafted with whiskey, maple brown sugar and a hint of orange; GHOST Mule, made with vodka, GHOST OG Energy and ginger beer, alongside additional specialty sips. Zero-proof options include the Innocent Crush, crafted with non-alcoholic rosé, grapefruit and lemon and the GHOST Kick, a refreshing mix of GHOST OG Energy, lemon and ginger. Buckets of GHOST Energy will also be available.

My First Crush will also feature a Trish Stratus merchandise pop-up shop, offering fans the opportunity to purchase exclusive apparel and collectibles available only during the Las Vegas wrestling week. In addition to the retail experience, memorabilia from Trish’s Hall of Fame career will also be on display. The pop up shop will be open Monday, April 13 – Wednesday, April 15 from 4 – 8 p.m.; 4 – 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 16; 2 – 10 p.m. on Friday, April 17; 12 – 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.

Monday, April 13 – Monday, April 20

Fans can enjoy the exclusive themed food and beverage specials created for the collaboration while browsing the limited-time pop-up merchandise shop, available daily, April 13 – 20.

Thursday, April 16

From 5 to 9 p.m., fans are invited to Dish with Trish, an intimate evening with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, in conversation with legendary ring announcer Lillian Garcia, sponsored by GHOST Energy. The fireside chat will include candid stories, fan Q&A and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Guests can purchase photo and autograph packages, starting at $100 + taxes and fees per person. An exclusive VIP experience will offer the ultimate fan moment for $300 + taxes and fees per person, includes a $50 food and beverage credit, a swag bag, private Q&A session, photo opportunities, autograph, and one signed 8×10 or personal memorabilia item.

Friday, April 17

Kicking off the wrestling weekend, guests can enjoy the StratusFaction Watch Party hosted by influencer and streamer WheezyBlonde beginning at 5 p.m. and featuring start-to-finish coverage of the night’s biggest moments.

Saturday, April 18

Kick off day one of the biggest wrestling weekend of the year with Golden Era, featuring the most legendary women in the history of wrestling, including Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Lisa Maria Varon and Jazz. Festivities of the day begin at 12 p.m, and will include an onstage Q&A, an exclusive group photo opportunity and autograph signing. Tickets start at $100 + taxes and fees per person. Plus, from 12 – 1 p.m., CardVault by Tom Brady will host a virtual activation featuring an exclusive card break, auction of items from Trish’s personal collection and signing with Trish.

Can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium? Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will be hosting a night one watch party allowing fans to take in all the bell-to-bell action beginning at 5 p.m. Food and beverage minimums will apply and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Sunday, April 19

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Ring the Belle Live! takes over Flanker for a high-energy live podcast episode taping, hosted by DS Shin, Paloma Starr and Lucci Vee. Known for his insightful interviews, bold commentary and in-depth conversations around women’s wrestling, Shin and his fan-favorite show will feature a tribute to Trish, surprise guest appearances and interactive moments throughout the day. Tickets start at $100 + taxes and fees per person.

Can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium? Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will be hosting a night two watch party allowing fans to take in all the nonstop action and giveaways beginning at 4 p.m. Food and beverage minimums will apply and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Monday, April 20

To close out the week, guests can enjoy the Monday Night Watch Party beginning at 5 p.m., featuring wall-to-wall viewing of the action as the final chapter of wrestling’s biggest week unfolds.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit www.flankerlv.com and follow Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar on Instagram.

About Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

Carver Road Hospitality’s Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is located in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, steps from the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and the walkway to Allegiant Stadium. Flanker’s menu of American favorites features knockout steaks, mouthwatering scratch burgers, premium seafood and chicken dishes, salads, fan-favorite starters, and over-the-top sweet treats. A Late-Night Pizza Party, weekend Brunch and Happy Hour round out its offerings. A full beverage program includes signature craft and large-format cocktails, and an enviable selection of 50-plus draft and bottled beers. A ceiling lighting design inspired by the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track at night guides guests through the main dining room and towards its 30-foot-long LED viewing screen. Flanker’s highly customizable environments include a main dining room, bar and lounge, private dining suites, two private karaoke rooms, and 24-seat dining patio. For reservations, menus and additional information, visit flankerlv.com.

Carver Road Hospitality was founded in 2020 by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas, From world-class dining to bespoke nightlife and lounge concepts, Carver Road Hospitality are creators, curators, marketers and operators of next-level hospitality brands with award-winning venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Boston, among other destinations. The company’s current portfolio includes: Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas; Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in downtown Salt Lake City; a reimagined Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar concept at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino; Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop at CIVILIAN hotel in New York City; and Seamark Seafood & Cocktails at Encore Boston Harbor. Carver Road maintains a strategic partnership with Casa Playa, the coastal Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. The company is also an investor in the award-winning and fast-growing Emmy Squared Pizza with 21 locations across the country. Carver Road Hospitality is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. For additional information, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality.

About Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer, eight-time Champion, actress, television personality, and entrepreneur. Ranked No. 1 on WWE’s list of the Greatest Female Superstars of All Time, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and celebrated her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling in 2025. A Canadian Screen Award nominee for her role as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent, Stratus has also appeared in multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming action-comedy Karate Ghost. A lifelong advocate for health and wellness, she is the founder of Stratusphere, an award-winning fitness lifestyle brand built on her philosophy of strength, balance, and longevity. Stratus lives in Richmond Hill with her two children and continues to expand her presence across WWE, media, and film.