The complete episode guide for the upcoming new season of Dark Side of the Ring has arrived.

As noted, Dark Side of the Ring returns on Vice TV this coming July with the highly-anticipated seventh season, which kicks off with a three-part episode spanning two weeks that covers Jeff Jarrett and TNA Wrestling.

On Wednesday, the complete air date schedule for each episode, including what each show will be about, was released.

Featured below when to expect this season’s episodes:

* July 7 – Jeff Jarrett/TNA Wrestling Parts One and Two

* July 14 – Jeff Jarrett/TNA Wrestling Part Three

* July 21 – Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher

* July 28 – The Big Bossman

* August 4 – Renegade Rick Wilson

* August 11 – “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

* August 18 – Missy Hyatt

* August 25 – Zach Gowen

New episodes of Dark Side of the Ring will air every Tuesday night at 10/9c on Vice TV.