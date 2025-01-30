An update has surfaced regarding plans for episodes for the new season of Dark Side of the Ring.

Ahead of the ten-episode sixth-season of VICE TV’s popular documentary series, which focuses on tragic and controversial tales from the world of pro wrestling, the episode guide has surfaced.

According to Wrestle Votes, the new season of Dark Side of the Ring will cover the following topics:

* Mick Foley’s Hell In A Cell match

* Vader

* Tony Atlas

* Ludvig Borga

* Billy Jack Haynes

* Eddie Gilbert

* Daffney

* The Original Sheik Ed Farhat

* Muhammad Hassan

Dark Side of the Ring season six is scheduled to premiere on VICE TV on March 25, 2025.