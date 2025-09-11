– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has uploaded the full 50 Years of Funk event from Amarillo, Texas, which was promoted by the late Terry Funk in 1997. The card was headlined by WWF Champion Bret Hart facing Funk in what was billed as Funk’s retirement match at the time, a bout also highlighted in Barry Blaustein’s Beyond the Mat documentary. This release also includes Rob Van Dam vs. Dory Funk Jr., a match that was left out of ECW’s original VHS version of the event.

– On the regular WWE YouTube channel, the latest installment of ‘WWE Playlist’ was released on Thursday morning. The new episode features a 55-minute compilation looking at CM Punk and AJ Lee’s history in WWE. As noted, Punk and Lee will take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

– From the official WWE NXT YouTube channel, the completre September 6, 2017 episode of WWE NXT was released featuring Asuka’s farewell to NXT before moving up to the WWE main roster.

– Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque released the official promotional poster for this Friday’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Las Vegas special event. The show takes place on September 12 at 10/9c and will stream live via WWE’s official YouTube channel. In addition to AAA talents, scheduled to appear on the show from WWE are Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Lola Vice, El Grande Americano, Natalya and Penta. “We’re taking over Vegas once again,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the X post sharing the Worlds Collide: Vegas poster. “The night before Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, AAA & WWE present Worlds Collide, live on YouTube at 10pm ET/7pm PT.”