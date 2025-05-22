The full match cards have been officially announced for next month’s highly anticipated AEW & ROH vs. CMLL showdown, as well as the upcoming Fantastica Mania events featuring stars from AEW, ROH, CMLL, and NJPW.

CMLL confirmed the lineups during the latest episode of their CMLL Informa program, unveiling the full details for the events set to take place at Arena Mexico.

The special series kicks off on Tuesday, June 17, followed by AEW Grand Slam Mexico on Wednesday, June 18. The action wraps up with a second major event on Friday, June 20, promising an exciting week of cross-promotional action.

CMLL vs. AEW & ROH (6/17/2025)

* CMLL World Tag Team Champions Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

* Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada

* Persephone vs. Red Velvet

* Neon vs. Hologram

* Josh Alexander vs. Atlantis Jr.

* Ultimo Guerrero, Hechicero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero & Kyle Fletcher

Fantastica Mania (6/20/2025)

* CMLL World Trios Champions Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Neon vs. Bandido, Hologram & Komander

* Ricochet vs. Volador Jr.

* Ultimo Guerrero vs. Yota Tsuji

* Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. TJP, Francesco Akira & Templario

* Difunto, Magnus, Rugido & Zandokan Jr. vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero & Robbie X

* Red Velvet vs. Kira

* Thunder Rosa vs. La Jarochita