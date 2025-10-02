Fans inside the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida were treated to a double-dose of pro wrestling action on Wednesday evening.

In addition to the special two-and-a-half-hour live six-year anniversary special episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max on October 1, matches were taped inside the venue in “The Sunshine State” for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Three matches were filmed before the Hollywood crowd on 10/1 for the weekly Thursday night Ring Of Honor show.

In the first bout of the evening, Keagan Garland defeated Jon Cruz in singles action in what was said to be a pretty basic match, but one that the fans in attendance seemed to enjoy.

Second up was the match we wrote about on Wednesday night here on the website, which featured the surprise ROH Wrestling in-ring debut of IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee. She joined forces with Alex Windsor to defeat the team of Billie Starkz and Diamanté. The finish in this one came when Windsor forced Diamanté to tap out to her Sharpshooter submission-finishing hold.

Wrapping up the matches taped for the October 2 episode of ROH On HonorClub last night was “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” himself, as former FTW Champion and son of Taz, HOOK, defeated Aaron Solo in one-on-one action.

From there, things switched over to the live six-year anniversary special episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max. For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.