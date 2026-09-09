Ring of Honor was back at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, taping another batch of television episodes — the matches will roll out on HonorClub over the coming weeks.
Featured below are complete spoilers.
The Colons defeated Serpentico & Il Cartello Grillo
Maya World & Hyan defeated Lacey Lane and Janai Kai
Proving Ground match: Red Velvet defeated B3CCA
Preston Vance defeated Jarett Diaz
ROH Six Man Championship: The Lethal Twist defeated Dark Order
Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Viva Van & Vert Vixen
Rocky Romero defeated Ortiz
Satnam Singh defeated Matt Mako
The Kingdom & Matt Taven defeated Scorpio Sky & Top Flight
Eddie Kingston defeated Trent Beretta
Juice Robinson, Austin & Colten Gunn defeated The Premier Athletes & BEEF
The Infantry defeated Alex Zayne & Mance Warner
Cassie Lee defeated Lady Leigh
Action Andretti defeated Adam Priest
Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and Tehuti Miles defeated Griff Garrison, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo
Emi Sakura & Deonna Purrazzo defeated Marti Belle and Allysin Kay
BEEF & The Premiere Athletes defeated Darian Bengston, Troy Hollywood, and Saieve Al Sabah
Soleil & AR Fox defeated Jacked Josh & Body Bundy
Mark Davis defeated Main Man Oro
Isla Dawn defeated Robyn Renegade
Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata defeated Dream Girl Ellie & Xanti Li
Alec Price & Jordan Oliver defeated Zack Gibson and James Drake
Zayda Steel defeated Steph Delander
MxM Collection defeated Il Cartello Grillo
Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington defeated Alan Angels
Daddy Magic defeated Jacked Jameson
Trish Adora defeated Rachael Ellering
Bandido & Komander defeated AR Fox & Soleil
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.