Ring of Honor was back at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, taping another batch of television episodes — the matches will roll out on HonorClub over the coming weeks.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

The Colons defeated Serpentico & Il Cartello Grillo

Maya World & Hyan defeated Lacey Lane and Janai Kai

Proving Ground match: Red Velvet defeated B3CCA

Preston Vance defeated Jarett Diaz

ROH Six Man Championship: The Lethal Twist defeated Dark Order

Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Viva Van & Vert Vixen

Rocky Romero defeated Ortiz

Satnam Singh defeated Matt Mako

The Kingdom & Matt Taven defeated Scorpio Sky & Top Flight

Eddie Kingston defeated Trent Beretta

Juice Robinson, Austin & Colten Gunn defeated The Premier Athletes & BEEF

The Infantry defeated Alex Zayne & Mance Warner

Cassie Lee defeated Lady Leigh

Action Andretti defeated Adam Priest

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and Tehuti Miles defeated Griff Garrison, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo

Emi Sakura & Deonna Purrazzo defeated Marti Belle and Allysin Kay

BEEF & The Premiere Athletes defeated Darian Bengston, Troy Hollywood, and Saieve Al Sabah

Soleil & AR Fox defeated Jacked Josh & Body Bundy

Mark Davis defeated Main Man Oro

Isla Dawn defeated Robyn Renegade

Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata defeated Dream Girl Ellie & Xanti Li

Alec Price & Jordan Oliver defeated Zack Gibson and James Drake

Zayda Steel defeated Steph Delander

MxM Collection defeated Il Cartello Grillo

Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington defeated Alan Angels

Daddy Magic defeated Jacked Jameson

Trish Adora defeated Rachael Ellering

Bandido & Komander defeated AR Fox & Soleil

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.