WWE is stacking the deck for tonight’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

John Cena is locked in to kick off tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast. According to one source, the plan calls for Cena to have an in-ring interaction with newly-crowned United States Champion Sami Zayn, which will then set up a match between the two later in the show.

Tonight also marks a milestone moment, as this will be Cena’s final scheduled appearance on the “blue brand.” Fittingly, the show takes place in the same arena where Cena made his WWE television debut on June 27, 2002, against Kurt Angle.

The rundown for tonight’s lineup also includes Aleister Black vs. Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, as well as Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia facing Michin. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are slated for an in-ring segment to further their ongoing rivalry.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is advertised for a promo, and with CM Punk appearing in his hometown, the expectation is that the two will cross paths to continue the angle that is rumored to lead to the return of AJ Lee.

Additionally, AJ Styles and The New Day are in Chicago and scheduled to work dark matches for the live crowd.

