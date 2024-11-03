WWE has begun their Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for the November 3 taping for the November 4 episode on USA Network are the following matches and segments:

* Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio promo

* Battle Royal to determine a new #1 Contender for the Women’s World Championship

* The New Day vs. War Raiders

* Sami Zayn promo

* Dragon Lee & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

* 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus

For those interested, check out complete WWE Raw spoilers for November 4, 2024 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.