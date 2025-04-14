The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the Monday, April 15, 2025, WrestleMania 41 “go-home” edition of WWE Raw on Netflix:

* Michael Cole interviews GUNTHER

* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

* Rey Mysterio vs. Julius Creed

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* “Main Event” Jey Uso in-arena promo

* Penta vs. Finn Balor

* CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman main event segment

And here are some additional news and notes for the taping tonight at the Golden 1 Center.

* Scarlett, LWO, Lyra Valkyria, American Made, are all at the show

* Each match is set for two segments (mid-match commercial break)

* There is a producer set for the main event segment, which indicates physicality. There are not producers assigned to the GUNTHER and Jey Uso promo segments

* Zoey Stark vs. Maxxine Dupri & Tyler Bate vs. Ludwig Kaiser are set for the WWE Main Event taping before WWE Raw

* El Grande Americano vs. Erik of The War Raiders is set for the WWE Speed taping before WWE Raw

(H/T: Fightful Select)